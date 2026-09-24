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Actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at 56: His 'Meri ek taang nakli hai' scene in 'Welcome' remains unforgettable

Actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at 56: His 'Meri ek taang nakli hai' scene in 'Welcome' remains unforgettable

Khan’s career spanned several decades, during which he appeared in films including Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Welcome

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  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 9:01 PM IST
Actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at 56: His 'Meri ek taang nakli hai' scene in 'Welcome' remains unforgettableVeteran actor Mushtaq Khan

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his distinctive comic timing and memorable supporting performances in Hindi cinema, passed away on Thursday, Sept 24. He was 56. He had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after his cancer reportedly relapsed. His business partner Shivam confirmed the news to India Today.

Khan’s career spanned several decades, during which he appeared in films including Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Welcome.

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While he worked across a wide range of characters, two of his performances continue to stand out for Hindi film audiences: Mishraji in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and his role as the disabled hockey player in Welcome.

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Mushtaq Khan in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Released in 1993, Mahesh Bhatt’s Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Khan played Bhagwati Prasad Mishra, popularly referred to as Mishraji.

The role became an important turning point in Khan’s career. In a 2023 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Khan recalled that Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke opened the door for him to play more light-hearted and comic characters. He explained that he had also worked in Sir, where he played a negative role, around the same period.

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According to Khan, the success and popularity of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, along with his performance as Mishraji, led filmmakers to increasingly approach him for comedy-oriented roles. His character added to the film’s ensemble of eccentric and colourful personalities and demonstrated his ability to make a supporting character memorable without overshadowing the lead actors.

The film, which was built around Aamir Khan’s Rahul Malhotra and Juhi Chawla’s Vyjayanti Iyer, went on to become one of the notable romantic comedies of the 1990s. Khan’s Mishraji became one of the early performances that established his comic persona on screen.

His unforgettable presence in Welcome

More than a decade later, Khan became part of another cult favourite, Anees Bazmee’s Welcome, released in 2007.

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The film featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in leading roles, with Khan appearing as a disabled hockey player. His character is remembered particularly for the comic sequence built around the line, “Meri ek taang nakli hai.”

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The scene became one of the many comic moments that contributed to Welcome’s enduring popularity. Khan’s performance relied heavily on timing and physical comedy, allowing a relatively small supporting role to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Years later, Khan also spoke about his experience of working on Welcome. In an interview reported by The Times of India, he discussed the disparity in payments he experienced during the film’s production, while making it clear that he did not take up the issue with Akshay Kumar or Anil Kapoor personally.

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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 9:01 PM IST
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