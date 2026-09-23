Who is Katrina Kaif’s mother? Her journey from London to running an NGO in Tamil Nadu

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Why did Katrina Kaif’s mother move to Tamil Nadu?

Suzanne chose to leave her life in London and settle in rural Tamil Nadu to work with disadvantaged communities. RPI says its early work was inspired by efforts to support vulnerable children, including a home that rescued unwanted baby girls. The organisation subsequently expanded its focus to education and social awareness in surrounding villages.

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Over the years, Suzanne’s work has increasingly focused on keeping children in school, particularly girls, while addressing wider issues affecting families in rural communities.

From tuition centres to a school for 300-plus children

One of Suzanne’s major initiatives is Mountain View School, which she co-founded in 2015. The school started as a small nursery with fewer than 30 children aged between three and five, primarily from economically disadvantaged farming families.

According to Relief Projects India, the institution has since grown into an English-medium nursery and primary school with 305 students from LKG to Grade 5. The organisation plans to expand the school further so children can continue their education beyond primary grades.

Katrina has previously spoken about her mother’s role at the school, saying that Suzanne teaches children, helps develop the curriculum and trains teachers. The actor has also described her mother as being happy with the life she has chosen.

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What work does Suzanne’s NGO do?

Relief Projects India currently works across 25 villages and says its programmes have reached more than 14,000 people. Its work extends beyond schooling to health awareness, life-skills education, women’s empowerment and child protection.

The organisation also runs 10 free evening tuition centres and works with government departments, healthcare facilities, schools and local organisations. Its programmes have included haemoglobin testing, eye camps, TB and HIV screening, cervical cancer awareness and support for girls at risk of dropping out of school or entering early marriage.

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Katrina on her mother’s simple life

Katrina has previously spoken about the difficult living conditions her mother accepts while continuing her work. She said her mother sometimes has to manage without electricity and internet connectivity for several hours, making even video calls difficult.

Katrina has also said that her mother’s charitable work influenced the way she and her siblings grew up. Despite her own success, Katrina continues to support her mother’s initiative financially, while Suzanne remains focused on her work in rural Tamil Nadu.