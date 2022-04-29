Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ hits theatres; here’s how critics, audience reacted  

Ajay Devgn’s latest directorial Runway 34 has hit theatres on April 29. Soon after the film released, Twitter users were quick to share their reactions. While some found the latest Ajay Devgn film to be absolutely engaging and good enough to keep them hooked and booked, others found it to be an underwhelming venture by the actor known for his films like Singham, Raid, Tanhaji, Drishyam and Company.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave the film a 3-and-a-half star rating and said that it had an engaging, entertaining and exciting ride with a fantastic first half and a good second half.

Kadel furthermore said Devgn’s direction “is technically brilliant, his story telling will keep you hooked and booked. Excellent usage of VFX and flight landing sequence are the major highlights.” He also gave a thumbs up to Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh for their performances.

TOWERING Acts by #AjayDevgn #AmitabhBachchan & #RakulPreet proliferate the impact further . The confrontational scene between Ajay & Amit Ji is a extremely compelling watch. Overall #Runway34 is treat for astute audience.. Hatke Movie Indeed. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 29, 2022

Film critic Joginder Tuteja said, “When it comes to classy cinema with an international quality, Runway 34 is just the kind of entertainment that’s currently playing at the big screen. Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are expected to bring all their experience into play in this rare aviation suspense drama from Bollywood.”

When it comes to classy cinema with an international quality, #Runway34 is just the kind of entertainment that’s currently playing at the big screen. @ajaydevgn & @SrBachchan are expected to bring all their experience into play in this rare aviation suspense drama from #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/ezQnkbw5uv — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) April 29, 2022

Here are audience reactions on Ajay Devgn’s latest film Runway 34

About Runway 34

The film is the story of the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight which had a narrow escape after facing turbulence. Besides Devgn, the film features Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in significant roles. Runway 34 also features popular YouTuber Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar.

