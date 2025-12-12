Business Today
'Akhanda 2' Twitter reactions: 'Boyapati Srinu+Balayya streak broken,' say netizens on Akhanda sequel

Soon after the first day first show of the film was over, netizens were quick to share their take on it. 

Mehak Agarwal
  • Updated Dec 12, 2025 8:34 AM IST
'Akhanda 2' Twitter reactions: 'Boyapati Srinu+Balayya streak broken,' say netizens on Akhanda sequelNandamuri Balakrishna-led Akhanda 2 hits theatres, leaves netizens gutted

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role, hit the theatres today amid much excitement among NBK's fans. Soon after the first day first show of the film was over, netizens were quick to share their take on it. 

The movie left social media users largely disappointed, with some calling the film strictly average and a one-time watch strictly meant for Balayya fans. Others, however, said that the iconic Boyapati Srinu and Balakrishna streak has been broken, thanks to Akhanda 2. 

They, however, appreciated the film's action sequences, especially the one that unfolds during the interval block. 

Akhanda 2 releases today: Here's what netizens said

 

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam story, cast

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film follows a neighbouring nation's plot to destroy India by attacking the 'Sanatana Dharma', which they believe is the country's backbone. The neighbouring nation's plan comes to fruition through a massive biowarfare operation aimed at the Maha Kumbh Mela. 

Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film stars Samyuktha, Harshaali Malhotra, Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Aadhi Pinisetty in significant roles. The film was released in theatres on December 12. 

