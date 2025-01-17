Akshay Kumar-led 'Sky Force', Salman Khan's 'Sikander' and Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' among IMDb's top 20 anticipated films of 2025

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has unveiled its list of the most-anticipated Indian movies set to release in 2025. The list features a variety of films from Bollywood and other regional industries, capturing the attention of cinema enthusiasts across the country.

Among the top contenders are high-profile Bollywood films such as Sky Force, Deva, Housefull 5, War 2, Baaghi 4, and Sikandar.

Related Articles

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur, is scheduled for release on January 24. This is followed by Deva, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Kubbra Sait, which will hit the screens on January 31.

February sees the release of Thandel, starring Allu Aravind, Chandoo Mondeti, and Devi Sri Prasad on the 7th, and Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna on the 19th.

March will witness the release of L2: Empuraan, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, and Saniya Iyappan on the 27th, followed by Sikandar with Salman Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rashmika Mandanna on the 30th.

April is packed with releases, including The Raja Saab featuring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, and Sanjay Dutt, and Toxic starring Yash, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sai Pallavi, both set for April 10.

Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar, will also release on the same day. Kannappa, with Prabhas, Vishnu Manchu, and Nayanthara, is scheduled for April 25.

Rajinikanth will grace the screen with Coolie, alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shruti Haasan, on May 1, the same day Retro featuring Suriya, Pooja Hegde, and Jayaram is set to release.

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, also starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Trisha Krishnan, will release on June 5, followed closely by Housefull 5 on June 6, featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and NTR Jr, is anticipated for an August 14 release. Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa will appear in Baaghi 4, set for September 5.

Aamir Khan and Genelia will feature in Sitaare Zameen Par, expected to release sometime in mid-2025.

The much-awaited Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Jayaram, is slated for an October 2 release. Thama, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is expected in October 2025.

Finally, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Einar Haraldsson, will conclude the year with a December 25 release.