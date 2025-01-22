Akshay Kumar on Bollywood films failing the box office test: 'After COVID, people got used to going on OTT'

Bollywood is facing tough times with flops after flops at the box office, leading to doubts among movie distributors and cinema goers over the Hindi film industry's ability to produce captivating content.

Actor-producer Akshay Kumar recently talked about his rough patch at the ticket counters off late since he hasn't had a hit since his 2021 film Sooryavanshi.

When asked why Bollywood movies are being rejected by the audiences by and large, the actor-producer said the introduction and popularity of OTT platforms is the main cause behind films bombing at the box office.

He explained that during the coronavirus pandemic, people got used to watching content at home and look forward to watching films at their convenience.

“Let’s not beat around the bush. Things have changed after that… after Covid, people got used to going on OTT platforms and watching things. It’s a habit that has been taken,” Kumar told Pinkvilla in an interview.

In 2024, Akshay Kumar was seen in films such as Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. None of these films augured well with the audiences.

Khel Khel Mein made a total of ₹39.34 crore whereas Sarfira raked in merely ₹29.41 crore during its lifetime run at the India box office. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, was a complete disaster at the box office.

Made at a budget of over ₹300 crore, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collected ₹78.5 crore at the India box office and made only ₹111.5 crore worldwide. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was panned for its unoriginal action sequences and cringe dialogues, Khel Khel Mein and Sarfira were remakes.

In 2025, Akshay Kumar will be seen in movies like Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Bhooth Bangla, and Housefull 5.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kelwani, Sky Force is set during the India-Pakistan conflicts of the 1960s and 70s. The film focuses on the story of India's first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Sky Force features Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chudhari in significant roles. The film will release in theatres worldwide on January 24, ahead of Republic Day 2025.