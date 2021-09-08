Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passes away; fans, celebs pay last respects

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on September 8 (Wednesday) after being unwell for a few days. She was admitted to the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai on September 3 in a critical state.

The Rustom actor shared this news with his fans on Twitter and wrote, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

After this news became viral, fans and industry colleagues paid their last tributes to Kumar’s mother. “Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you and your family. Om Shanti,” Ajay Devgn tweeted.

Kumar thanked his fans and loved ones for praying for his mother’s recovery on September 7 (Tuesday). “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help,” he tweeted.

Upon knowing about his mother’s hospitalisation, Kumar cut his UK trip short and flew back to Mumbai to be by his ailing mother’s side. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Cinderella with Ranjit Tewari in the UK.

Kumar was last seen in the spy thriller BellBottom, the first major film to release in theatres after the second COVID-19 wave. The film stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

