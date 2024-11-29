Amaran OTT Release Date: Sivakartikeyan-Sai Pallavi film among OTT releases in December! When and where to watch

Sivakartikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Amaran is among the most-awaited OTT releases in December this year. Amaran opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews at the box office, with moviegoers calling it a befitting tribute to Major Mukund Vardharajan's legacy.

The film, directed by Rajkumar is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 5, as per media reports. The film will premiere on Netflix after the 5-week window from its theatrical release which the makers decided on.

Related Articles

The film is still running in theatres and has beaten the likes of Suriya's Kanguva and Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar at the domestic box office. Amaran is now headed to its fourth week and has raked in Rs 211.70 crore as of its fourth Thursday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Due to the Amaran juggernaut, Kanguva has been able to make only Rs 69.10 crore at the India box office within 15 days of its release. Lucky Baskhar, on the other hand, made a total of Rs 72.68 crore within 29 days of its run at the domestic box office.

Based on the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the film focuses on the true story of Rashtriya rifles commander Major Mukund Varadharajan through the eyes of his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Major Mukund Varadharajan was awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously for his bravery during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. He is the fourth recipient of the Ashok Chakra from Tamil Nadu in April 2014.

Major Vardharajan's Ashok Chakra citation read: "During the operation, before attaining martyrdom, Major Mukund displayed exemplary leadership skills, raw courage, planning and swift action, which culminated in the elimination of the three top ranked Hizbul Mujaheddin terrorists."

The film has an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. Besides Sivakartikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the film features Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Mir Salman, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Shreekumar, and Gaurav Venkatesh in significant roles.

Amaran is a joint production venture of Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures International.