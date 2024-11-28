Huge boost to Pushpa 2: Chhaava's release postponed! Vicky Kaushal's film to hit theatres in 2025

In a huge boost to Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, the release date of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava has been postponed by more than two months. The film will now hit theatres on February 14, 2025, days ahead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The development was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter).

“VICKY KAUSHAL - RASHMIKA - AKSHAYE KHANNA: 'CHHAAVA' NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... #Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on 14 Feb 2025... The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025.”

The makers released in the teaser of the film before the preview shows of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2. The teaser was later released on social media on August 19 this year.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer film was initially scheduled to release in theatres alongside on December 6 along with Pushpa 2: The Rule. With this, Pushpa 2 will now have a solo run at the box office till Vanvaas and Mufasa: The Lion King hit theatres on December 20.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava will focus on the life and contributions of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj towards the cause of Hindavi Swarajya. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in significant roles.

The film's score and soundtrack album are composed by Grammy Award winner AR Rahman, who recent discography includes Aadujeevitham, Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Ponniyin Selvan: 2, Pippa, Amar Singh Chamkila, and Raayan.

Pushpa 2, on the other hand, will continue from where Pushpa: The Rise left off and will focus on the rivalry between Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.