Ameen Sayani, known for 'Binaca Geetmala', 'Bournvita Quiz contest', dies at 91

Legendary radio personality Ameen Sayani on Wednesday passed away at the age of 91 in the hospital due to heart failure, his family said. His son Rajil Sayani said his father was rushed to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai but could not be saved.

During his illustrious career, Sayani recorded more than 50,000 radio shows. He was most popularly known for the iconic Binaca Geetmala and the Bournvita Quiz Contest.

Born in 1932, Sayani became renowned among listeners for his distinctive style of addressing the crowd with 'Behno aur Bhaiyo' as against the traditional 'Bhaiyo aur Behno'. This augured well and has been widely imitated.

About the Binaca Geetmala

The Binaca Geetmala was broadcast on Radio Ceylon from 1952 to 1988 and then shifted to All India Radio's Vividh Bharati Service in 1989 where it ran until 1994. The programme, which became popular with audiences, was the first radio countdown show of Indian film songs.

The show was extremely popular in India, with an estimated listenership of 9,00,000 to 20,00,000. After 1998, the show aired again on Vividh Bharati for half an hour on Monday nights till 2000.

Artists, songs featured on Binaca Geetmala's top songs list

Annual year-end lists were also broadcast from 1954-1993. Lata Mangeshkar (19), Mohammed Rafi (8), Kishore Kumar (6), Mukesh (6), Alka Yagnik (5), Udit Narayan (4) and Asha Bhosle (3) were among the singers whose songs frequented the iconic radio shows.

Some of the top songs on the show were Mera Joota Hai Japani from Shree 420 (1955), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Jeena Yahan from C.I.D. (1956), Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1959), Jo Wada Kiya Wo Nibhana Padega from Taj Mahal (1962), Bindiya Chamkegi Choodi Khankegi from Do Raaste (1970), Zindagi ek Safar Hai Suhana from Andaz (1971), Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aataa hai from Kabhie Kabhie (1976), and O Saathi Re from Muqaddar ka Sikandar (1978).

Other songs featured include Mere Angne Mein from Laawaris (1981), Papa Kehte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak (1993), Taal se Taal from Taal (1999) and Humko Hame Sey Chura Lo from Mohabbatein (2000).

Ameen Sayani radio shows

Apart from compering Binaca Geetmala and Bournita Quiz Contest, he also produced and compered radio shows like S Kumars Ka Filmi Muqaddama, Filmi Mulaqaat, Saridon Ke Saathi, Shalimar Superlac Jodi, Maratha Darbar, and Sangeet kay Sitaron ki Mehfil.

He also produced a 13-episode radio series in form of plays based on actual stories of people suffering with debilitating HIV/AIDS. It also included interviews with eminent doctors and social workers.

Besides this, Sayani also pioneered the export of Indian radio shows and commercials since 1976. Ameen Sayani exported shows to the USA, the UK, the UAE, Canada, Swaziland, South Africa, Fiji and New Zealand.

Ameen Sayani the actor

He has also featured in movies like Bhoot Bangla, Teen Devian, Boxer and Qatl in the role of an announcer in some event.

