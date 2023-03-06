Injured Amitabh Bachchan says he finds solace in father & poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's words

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan said in his recent blog post that he found solace in the words of his father or ‘babuji’ and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan during times of distress. He added that the essence of life resides in the writings of the renowned poet and that he wants to share all that he has learned from his father’s creations and the memories he has of the late poet, known for his poems such as ‘Madhushala’ and ‘Agneepath’.

The blog came after the veteran actor sustained an injury during the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad. Bachchan revealed that he has broken his rib cartilage and there is a muscle tear in his right rib cage. He further added that he is taking rest at his Mumbai home. Bachchan noted that the shoot has been cancelled till healing process is complete and that the doctors at Hyderabad's AIG Hospital conducted relevant tests and that he has flown back home.

The ‘Shahenshah of Bollywood’ further wrote that movement and breathing is painful due to the injury, for which he has been administered medication. He added strapping has been done and that he has been advised rest. He further stated, “I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities.. but yes and generally lying around.."

In his blog, Bachchan further wrote, “Babuji and his genius, his mind, his words and his immense creativity.. the essence of his life resides in his writings.. And such a learning and amazed joy to be in his company.. there is a desire to share.. to share whatever little that I may interpret from his words and his memories of the times spent with him.. To lament the limited.. to be in awe of the vision and his intellect of such a being .. and wonder how ever did one think of all that was written spoken thought by him..”

He further said that his father was a lecturer in the English Department of Allahabad University and did his PhD in English literature from Cambridge in 1954. He went to Cambridge in 1952 and finished his PhD in two years, which normally takes four years. As per Bachchan’s blog, the poet wrote a dissertation on W.B. Yeats and Occultism.

Bachchan’s blog post read, “Babuji was the lecturer in the English Department of the prestigious Allahabad University… he did his PhD in English literature from Cambridge in 1954… went in 1952 and within two years finished his PhD which normally takes 4 years… his dissertation was ‘W B Yeats and Occultism’... (sic).”

He also mentioned that it would be very difficult for him to not be able to meet his well wishers and fans at the gates of the Jalsa bungalow this evening and urged them to not come.

‘Project K’ is a bilingual film shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in significant roles. The project has been helmed by Nag Ashwin.

