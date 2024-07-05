Justin Bieber arrives in India to perform at Anant Radhika's Sangeet ceremony

Justin Bieber has come to Mumbai to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony on July 5. IndiaToday.in learned exclusively that he spent his early hours in India doing a soundcheck and video calling his wife, Hailey Bieber, who is pregnant with their first child.

After arriving in Mumbai, Bieber Face Timed Hailey to see how she was doing and he also asked about India's win in the T20 World Cup.

This is not the first time Justin Bieber has been to Mumbai before. He came in 2017 for his first concert, where he faced criticism for lip-syncing. However, sources told India Today. that this time, Justin's performance will be more intimate, and he plans to do a few acoustic songs (without a backtrack).

Sources tell us that Bieber and his team have set up an indoor soundcheck before his big performance tonight at NMACC.

His set list for Radhika and Anant’s sangeet will include upbeat hits like "Peaches" and "Baby," as well as soft romantic ballads like "Love Yourself."

Justin’s last live performance was in February 2024, where he did a short set at Drake’s History Night Club for around 2500 fans. It was very exclusive, and attendees praised his vocals.

In September 2022, Justin cancelled his world tour after revealing he had facial paralysis. Since then, he hasn't performed in large venues or for big audiences.

Anant, the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancée Radhika, who is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are getting married on July 12 after a series of pre-wedding festivities that have been ongoing for months. The celebrations kicked off on March 1 in Jamnagar, a city located 300 kilometers from Ahmedabad and known for housing the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Reliance Industries.

The Ambani family is renowned for their lavish pre-wedding extravaganzas that often include performances by top international music stars. During the initial pre-wedding events in Jamnagar, artists like Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali, Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Shreya Ghoshal entertained the Ambani and Merchant families along with their friends.

Recently, as part of the festivities, singer Katy Perry, the pop group Backstreet Boys, and the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli graced the couple's cruise tour party in Italy and the South of France with their performances.

