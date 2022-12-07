Most searched movies on Google in 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder tops the list

Google India today has announced the names of the most searched movies in its 'Year in Search 2022' list. Although the top 10 most searched movies of the year are dominated by foreign films, the list also includes a Bollywood film. The list of the most searched films on Google has Thor: Love and Thunder on top. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, and Yash starrer KGF 2 also made it to the top list.

Most searched Movies in Google 2022: Names

1. Thor: Love and Thunder

The movie with Chris Hemsworth in the lead role has bagged the top spot on the list which makes it the most searched film of the year around the world. The movie is a sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame.

2. Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has been following a huge hype ever since the movie was announced. The movie received a Metacritic score of 41 and a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 39 per cent, also has Pierce Brosnan and Noah Centineo, and a special appearance by Henry Cavil.

3. Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise returned back as Maverick after a gap of over three decades. The film set in the present day shows the journey of Cruise’s Maverick and his fellow group of fighter pilots as modern technology starts changing their jobs.

4. The Batman

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman was the fourth most searched movie on Google. Co-created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger, the first Batman movie was made in 1939.

5. Encanto

The animated musical fantasy comedy also made it to the list of Google’s most searched films in 2022. The movie tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia.

6. Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva

Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious trilogy's Part 1 edition was the most searched Indian movie on Google. According to critics, the movie, which was made in eight years, had excellent VFX.

7. Jurassic World: Dominion

The Jurassic World: Dominion part is set four years after the Fallen Kingdom event, with dinosaurs now living alongside humans around the world. The film follows the rescue mission of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, while Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler rejoin Ian Malcolm to expose a conspiracy by the genomics corporation Biosyn.

8. KGF: Chapter 2

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 was at the eighth spot on the list. Vijendra Ingalgi, son of Anand Ingalgi, continues the story of KGF and how he builds his own empire in Chapter 2.

9. Uncharted

Tom Holland’s adventure thriller follows a group of treasure hunters who travel across the world and uncover various historical mysteries.

10. Morbius

Marvel's Morbius took up the tenth spot on the list. The movie follows the story of Dr. Morbius who suffers from a rare blood disorder and is determined to save others suffering from the same disease.

