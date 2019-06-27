Annabelle Comes Home: Check out cast, trailer, critic reviews

'Annabelle Comes Home', the third instalment in the 'Annabelle' series and the seventh instalment in the 'Conjuring Universe' has been theatrically released and is a 2019 American supernatural horror film based on the doll- Annabelle. Written and directed by Gary Dauberman in his directorial debut from a story which was co-written with James Wan, the horror film has opened up to mixed reviews from fans and critics worldwide. The possessed doll is once again creating havoc. However, this time around it targets Judy (Mckenna Grace), the 10-year old daughter of the Warrens (portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) along with her young babysitters.

Cast

The supernatural horror film showcases Mckenna Grace as Judy Warren, Madison Iseman as Mary Ellen, Katie Sarife as Daniela Rios, Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, Michael Cimino as Bob Palmeri, Paul Dean as Mr. Palmeri, Steve Coulter as Father Gordon, Luca Luhan as Anthony Rios, Anthony Wemmys as Mr. Rios, Daniela's and Anthony's late father, Bob Telford as Father Michael Morrisey / Priest Spirit, Stephen Blackehart as Thomas, Samara Lee as Annabelle "Bee" Mullins, Natalia Safran as The Bride, Alexander Ward as Annabelle's Demon, Sade Katarina as Camilla, and Kenzie Caplan as Debbie.

Trailer

The trailer of 'Annabelle Comes Home' was released on March 31, 2019 on the official YouTube channel of Warner Bros. Pictures. The trailer of the horror film, which was released about two months back has garnered a total of 14 million views till date.

Critic Reviews

Rotten tomatoes, the review aggregator website, holds an approval rating of 65% based on 80 reviews, with an average rating of 5.94 out of 10. "Fun for fans even if it isn't as frightening as some of its predecessors, Annabelle Comes Home suggests there's still some life left in the Conjuring franchise", reads the site's critical consensus.

On the other hand, Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, has given a score of 53 out of 100 to the film, based on 29 critics indicating "mixed or average reviews". Meanwhile, audiences polled by CinemaScore gave the horror film an average grade of "B minus" on an A+ to F scale.

