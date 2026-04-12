Asha Bhosle passes away: A look at her family, career and unmatched legacy in music

Renowned playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Mumbai at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier after suffering from a chest infection and age related fatigue. Her death was confirmed by family members, including her son Anand Bhosle.

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With her passing, India has lost one of the most versatile and long lasting voices in film music, whose career shaped several generations of listeners.

Early life and musical roots

Born on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra, Asha Bhosle was the daughter of Shevanti and Deenanath Mangeshkar. She grew up in a deeply musical household and was exposed to classical music from an early age. After the early death of her father, she and her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar began singing professionally to support the family.

Asha Bhosle started performing at the age of 10 in Marathi films and stage shows. Her early exposure to music helped her enter Hindi cinema playback singing in the late 1940s.

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Early career struggles and playback debut

She made her early playback debut with the film Chunariya (1948). In her early years, she often received fewer major opportunities as her sister Lata Mangeshkar was already a leading playback voice. Despite this, she continued to work steadily and focused on building her own identity in the industry.

Her breakthrough came in the 1950s with songs in films like Naya Daur (1957), which brought her wider recognition in the industry.

Rise to fame and musical versatility

Asha Bhosle soon became one of the most in demand playback singers in Indian cinema. She was known for her ability to sing across genres with ease, including romantic songs, classical based compositions, cabaret numbers, ghazals, folk, pop, and experimental music.

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Some of her most popular songs include “Aaiye Meherbaan” from Howrah Bridge, “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” from Caravan, “Dum Maro Dum” from Hare Rama Hare Krishna, “Yeh Mera Dil” from Don, and “In Aankhon Ki Masti” from Umrao Jaan.

Iconic partnership with R D Burman

Her collaboration with music composer Rahul Dev Burman created some of the most defining sounds of Hindi film music in the 1970s and 1980s. Together, they produced songs that were modern, experimental and widely popular, helping reshape Bollywood music for a new generation.

Personal life and challenges

Asha Bhosle married Ganpatrao Bhosle at the age of 16, a marriage that later ended in separation. She returned to her maternal home with her children and rebuilt her career through years of struggle.

In 1980, she married Rahul Dev Burman, marking a significant phase in both her personal and professional life.

She had three children: Hemant, Varsha and Anand. Her son Hemant passed away in 2015 and her daughter Varsha died in 2012. Despite personal tragedies, she continued working and remained active in music for decades.

Awards and achievements

Over her career, she recorded more than 11,000 songs in multiple languages, making her one of the most recorded singers in the world. She received several top honours including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

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She also gained international recognition and collaborated with global artists, helping take Indian playback singing to a wider audience.

Beyond music and lasting legacy

Beyond singing, Asha Bhosle also explored entrepreneurship and launched the “Asha’s” restaurant chain, which became popular in India and abroad.

Her voice remained relevant across generations, adapting to changing musical styles from the golden era of Indian cinema to modern film music.

With her passing, Indian music has lost one of its most influential and enduring voices, but her songs continue to live on and remain deeply rooted in Indian popular culture.