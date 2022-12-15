'Avatar: The Way of Water' advance booking: 5.49 lakh tickets of James Cameron film sold so far 

Avatar 2 advance booking in India: The James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water has sold over 5.49 lakh tickets across major multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis till 10 am on Thursday. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “Avatar *advance booking* status at *national chains* [PVR, INOX, Cinepolis]... Till Thursday, 10 am… Friday: 2,30,317; Saturday: 1,72,720, Sunday: 1,46,737. Total tickets sold: 5,49,774.”

On Wednesday, the movie’s advanced booking crossed the record set by the Yash-starrer blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. Around 4.41 lakh tickets were sold across major multiplexes for Avatar 2. Advanced booking sales for KGF: Chapter 2 stood at 4.11 lakh. Advanced booking sales for Brahmastra, Drishyam 2, and RRR stood at 3.02 lakh, 1.16 lakh, and 1.05 lakh respectively, as per the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Avatar 2 trailer was released on November 2 for moviegoers. The trailer takes a walk back to Pandora and re-introduces some familiar scenes. According to the trailer, the film will focus on Sully family’s attempts at escaping a grave danger.

Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to release in theatres in 3D and IMAX formats in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu on December 16. The film is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar and stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, and Brendan Cowell in significant roles.

Avatar is set in the 22nd century and focuses on humans who colonise Pandora– a habitable moon in the Alpha Centauri star system. Avatar 2 will be followed by Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5.

Also read: Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR shine at Critics Choice Awards

Also read: 'My turn to wear the cape has passed:' Henry Cavill pens a note after being dropped as Superman