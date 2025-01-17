'Azaad' X reactions: 'Struggles to captivate due to weak script,' say netizens on Aaman Devgn-Rasha Thadani debut

Azaad, the debut film of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, released in theatres on Friday. After the first day first shows of the film were over, netizens could not wait to share their experience of watching the film.

Azaad opened to mixed reactions from movie goers, with some backing the new entrants for their performance. Others also found the script and the pacing of the movie to be lackluster.

"Azaad struggles to captivate due to a lackluster first half, a weak script, and the absence of a romantic angle," a user noted.

"When was the last time you got pleasantly surprised by a film? I just did! #Azaad is superb! To write & weave a film around an animal is a daunting task & #abhishekkapoor & his entire team hv made a riveting, heartfelt film here.Give it a chance.The debutants are superb too," a second user said.

"A period drama with promising performances but a weak screenplay and lackluster direction. A deep emotional journey of a horse falls flat due to inconsistent storytelling," a third user wrote.

"#RashaThadani, #AamanDevgan's raw, expressive performance shines in #AbhishekKapoor’s directorial. After a long gap a film based on the bonding of man & animal has been made. Kudos to director Abhishek Kapoor delivering a film that has the right amounts of high-octane sequences and emotional moments. #UyiAmma is catchy & Rasha shines high in this song by getting perfect expressions & dance moves," yet another user said.

"#Azaad is a story of a horse and he wins the race. However, the film loses it. #AjayDevgn is there throughout the first half and felt like more than what he was in the first half of #SinghamAgain. #AamanDevgn & #RashaThadani both lack charm & talent," another user commented.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is set in 1920s India and focuses on a young stable boy's quest to ride on a majestic horse. The film stars Aaman Devgn, Rasha Thadani, Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra in significant roles.

Azaad released in theatres on January 17 alongside Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.