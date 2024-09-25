'Beware of such scams': BookMyShow files police complaint amid Coldplay Mumbai concert ticket resales

As Coldplay fans in India are frustrated and disappointed over not being able to secure the tickets for the rock band's Music of the Spheres World Tour, online ticket aggregator BookMyShow has filed a police complaint amid the resale of tickets for British rock band Coldplay's Mumbai concert.

Related Articles

After the ticket sale went live on BMS, fans were met with server crashes, long wait times and difficulties in securing tickets. The demand for tickets overwhelmed the BookMyShow portal as around 1.3 crore people attempted to access the website and app on the day when the ticket sale went live.

BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for Coldplay's event, said in a statement that they will support the police in their investigation. The online ticket aggregator urged fans to not buy tickets from third-party platforms and warned them against getting counterfeit tickets.

BMS said that only those tickets that are purchased directly through their platform will be valid for entry. It also mentioned that ticket scalping is strictly prohibited and punishable in India.

Due to repeated server crashes, tickets for the upcoming Coldplay event in India were being sold for as high as Rs 7.7 lakh on ticket re-selling platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg.

The official ticket prices, on the other hand, ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500. On Viagogo, the tickets for the "lounge" section went up to Rs 3 lakh whereas some Level 1 tickets have even been listed for Rs 7.7 lakh.

Other companies such as Spreeh, UrbanMatch and FinderBridge also offered Coldplay concert tickets as giveaways on social media. This left the fans scratching their heads as to how could these companies get the tickets whereas they could not.

Coldplay is coming back to India after an 8-year gap. The band's concerts are scheduled to take place on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025 in Mumbai. The British rock sensation's last performance in India was at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.