WATCH Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer: Horror-comedy back but with 2 Manjulikas- Vidya Balan & Madhuri, Kartik Aryan as Rooh Baba

The highly anticipated trailer for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Bazmee, was released on Wednesday, creating waves of excitement among fans. The nearly four-minute trailer was published on T-Series' official YouTube channel and showcased a unique fusion of psychological horror and comedy. The launch took place during an event in Jaipur, marking a significant moment for the film's promotions.

Related Articles

The trailer opens with a chilling introduction about the notorious spirit Manjulika, who has haunted the living for centuries. Viewers are treated to the iconic line from Vidya Balan's character, who ominously declares, "I'm Manjulika," as she makes her anticipated return.

Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, counters with a humorous take on the supernatural, suggesting that people should capitalize on their fears rather than succumb to them. The teaser hints at comedic moments involving Kartik alongside a talented ensemble featuring Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

As the narrative unfolds, the tone shifts with Manjulika’s return, leading to chaotic turns as she takes control of Madhuri Dixit's character. In a dramatic twist, Madhuri’s character echoes the chilling proclamation, “I’m Manjulika,” further entangling Rooh Baba in a web of comedy, romance, and supernatural challenges. The trailer propels him into a unique predicament as he faces off against both Vidya and Madhuri's characters, both embodying the essence of Manjulika.

The teaser concludes with a playful yet unsettling moment when Triptii Dimri’s character hints at an engagement with Rooh Baba. However, after a brief smile, he recoils in shock and retreats, leaving audiences curious about Triptii's role, which appears to intersect with themes of life and death.

The film is set to hit theatres on November 1, 2024, which also coincides with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and many other big Bollywood names. Both films will be released on Diwali this year.

The film is the third in the popular "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" series, which started with the original in 2007 and continued with a sequel in 2022. Each movie has added new characters and surprising plot developments while keeping a mix of humor and horror. With its upcoming release, this Diwali is set to be more thrilling than previous ones.

Watch the trailer here: