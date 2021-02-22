Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik beats Rahul Vaidya; here's how much she takes home

Actor Rubina Dilaik won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 36 lakh. Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli emerged as the second and third runners-up, respectively. The Bigg Boss 14 winner took to Instagram to express her happiness at winning the title.

Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant were in the competition for the BB14 winner's trophy.

Rakhi Sawant left the show after taking a cash prize worth Rs 14 lakh and Aly Goni was the second one to leave the house. Nikki Tamboli got evicted later and voting lines were declared open for a while before announcing the final results.

The finale episode kickstarted with a bang with a performance by Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan and veteran actor Dharmendra, who was one of the special guests on the show. Both the actors recreated iconic dialogues from Sholay.

Salman Khan also shared the stage with Nora Fatehi, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. The duo performed on tracks like Garmi and Saaki Saaki.