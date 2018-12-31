Bigg Boss Season 12: Dipika Kakar takes the trophy; here's how much the finalists won

Television actress Dipika Kakar known for her show, Sasural Simar Ka, bagged the Bigg Boss Season 12 trophy yesterday. Apart from Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Romil Chaudhary, Karanvir Bohra and Deepak Thakur were the other four finalists. Karanvir Bohra was the first to be eliminated out of the five, followed by Romil Chaudhury.

The remaining three were given an option of accepting Rs 20 lakh prize money and forfeiting their claim on the title. Deepak Thakur accepted the prize money and left the house, leaving Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar as the final two contestants.

Dipika and Sreesanth, whose 'bhai-behen' jodi has come under much scrutiny from fans of other contestants were competing for a prize money of Rs 30 lakh. Dipika Kakar won the amount.

"I was so excited that my words came true. And I am really proud about both of our journey. While the whole house was against us, we played the game with all our might. We also maintained our personality from day one. And of course winning the trophy makes me really excited. When I saw Shoaib and my sister-in-law Saba, I got so happy and emotional, I couldn't hold my tears," Dipika Kakar told Indian Express.

"This win wouldn't have been possible without you all. Living there cut out from the world was a different experience. And I had no clue if I was going right or wrong. But you all stuck to me and gave me so much love. My 'Dipstars', I really love each one of you so much," she added as mentioned in the daily.

Initial seasons of Bigg Boss offered Rs 1 crore as prize money to its winners. Actor Rahul Roy who won the first season of Bigg Boss took home the much-coveted amount. Ashutosh Kaushik, Vindu Dara Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar are some of the winners to grab the amount of Rs 1 crore.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

