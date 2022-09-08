Brahmastra box office collection Day 1 prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt movie set to end Bollywood's dry spell

The Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, which is releasing on September 9, is expected to end the dry spell of Bollywood, market insiders and analysts have said. The mega-budget movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Bahubali director SS Rajamouli has supervised the VFX and special effects of the film, making it a very significant movie. The film is based on stories from Indian mythology and history and will be released in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The craze is building up among fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie. As per news reports, Brahmastra has managed to sell 1.31 lakh tickets in the national circle, and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains till September 7. Going by the promising ticket sales, analysts are predicting that the film could very well be the biggest blockbuster this year and can also become the highest-opening Hindi film in the pandemic era.

A journey of many years and now in just 5 days, it will all be yours!#Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September.



Tickets available in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D. Book now -

BMS: https://t.co/RE5Zl575pB

Paytm: https://t.co/kvKJZcq5Jr pic.twitter.com/NhbLgasRqY — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 4, 2022

The analysts have said that the movie may earn something between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore on Day 1 if it gets positive audience feedback. The lifetime collections could touch something between Rs 130 and Rs 200 crore if the movie manages to have a few successful weeks, analysts said.

According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie could end the dry spell, and bring in much-need relief for the industry.

'BRAHMĀSTRA': ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS... Finally, some relief for the industry... Received #Brahmāstra *day-wise data* [advance booking] of *a leading multiplex chain*... Observations...

⭐ Tickets sold: 11,558 [veryyy positive start, since advance opened at select locations only] pic.twitter.com/UW83RpmofZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2022

He added that just the Friday business can contribute about 63% of the total ticket sales, followed by 25% on Saturday and 12% on Sunday. Factors, like mass circuits, and spot bookings can also play a crucial role on Day 1, which can lead to higher earnings.

A report in the industry tracking website Sacnilk has stated that the movie has seen advanced booking of Rs 12.60 crore till Sunday (till September 8 evening), of which the 3D version has sold tickets worth Rs 9.7 crore.

It is to be noted that this year the only Bollywood movie that earned a double-digit figure on Day 1 was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kartik Aaryan film earned Rs 14 crore on day one, the most by a Hindi film in 2022. Film trade expert Sumit Kadel said Brahmastra will break the dry spell at the box office, where 95 per cent of Hindi films in 2022 couldn’t manage to open in Double Digits. Brahmastra will collect Rs 10 crore + in advance sale only.

When 95% Hindi films in 2022 couldn’t manage to open in Double Digits , #Brahmastra will collect ₹ 10 cr + nett in advance sale only.. Total advance booking for the weekend is expected to surpass ₹ 20 cr nett mark . Big opening is guaranteed, all eyes on the content now🤞🏻 !! pic.twitter.com/O5xiSOTcH2 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 8, 2022

Mega budget and star power

The Ayan Mukerji directorial is said to have a budget of Rs 400 crore. The upcoming movie is the first installment of a trilogy, which was completed in five years due to pandemic delays. The movie will see Kapoor as Shiva, Bhat as Isha, Bachchan as Guruji, and Roy as the antagonist. The movie also stars actor Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen as Vanarastra.

South India in focus

Brahmastra is being marketed as a pan-India film. The film is hoping to open big in the south as the movie stars Nagarjuna, and was widely promoted by Rajamouli and NTR Jr. As per analysts, Nagarjuna’s presence and Rajamouli’s VFX may draw the viewers in the Telugu belt (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). If that is a success, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka might follow the suit, film trade expert Ramesh Bala reportedly said.