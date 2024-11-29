British pop sensation Ed Sheeran to return to India with '+ - = · x Tour' in 2025. Check venues, ticket booking details here

British pop sensation Ed Sheeran is all set to return to India in 2025 with his blockbuster '+ - = · x Tour'. After his sold-out show in Mumbai in March this year, Sheeran will perform in 6 Indian cities, including Delhi and Hyderabad in his 2025 tour.

With this, the singer is set to embark on his most expansive tour of India till date.

His concerts will showcase his iconic solo performances with a guitar and Loopstation. Sheeran is likely to perform a mix of his hit tracks such as Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, Perfect, and Shivers apart from Sheeran's latest album.

Pre-sale tickets will go live on December 9 for select cardholders on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow. General ticket sales for the tour will open from December 11. Tickets can also be booked from Ed Sheeran's official website.

Ed Sheeran's tour dates and venues

City Date Venue Pune January 30, 2025 Yash Lawns Hyderabad February 2, 2025 Ramoji Film City Chennai February 5, 2025 YMCA Ground Bengaluru February 8, 2025 NICE Grounds Shillong February 12, 2025 JN Stadium Delhi NCR February 15, 2025 Leisure Valley Ground

Ed Sheeran's Mumbai show was a massive hit as a crowd of more than 50,000 attended the concert which lasted for more than 2 and a half hours.

During his Mumbai tour in March 2024, Sheeran promised to return to India in 2025 and tour more than one city. He also donned a kurta with Mumbai written on the back during his concert.

The concert was attended by celebrities such as Armaan Malik, Diljit Dosanjh, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Priyamani and Orry. Armaan Malik joined the Grammy Award-winning pop artist to strike the iconic SRK pose.

Diljit Dosanjh performed Lover with Ed singing in Punjabi for the first time.

The Mathematics Tour 2025 in India is promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

Organised by BMS Live, Sheeran's 2025 India tour forms the final chapter of the singer's celebrated Mathematics era. Sheeran had previously performed in Mumbai in 2015 and returned to the city in 2017.