Cannes 2024 winner 'All We Imagine as Light' to release on OTT on THIS date. Details here

Months after its theatrical release, Payal Kapadia's Cannes Grand Prix award-winning film All We Imagine As Light is all set to debut on OTT. The film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3, 2025.

The development was confirmed by Disney+ Hotstar in an Instagram post.

Related Articles

"Festival de Cannes Grand Prix Winner 2024 and with 2 Golden Globe Nominations - Payal Kapadia's masterpiece - All We Imagine As Light will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 3. A movie you can't miss," Disney+ Hotstar said in an Instagram post.

Talking about the film's OTT release, Kapadia said: "I am thrilled at the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all of you. After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience."

Directed by Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light is set in Mumbai and focuses on nurse Prabha and her roommate Anu. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in significant roles.

After a limited release in Kerala on September 21, the film was available in theatres from November 29. The film was a complete washout at the box office as it raked in only ₹1.88 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film had a world premiere on May 23 this year at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It became the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the competition and won the Festival De Cannes Grand Prix award.

All We Imagine As Light also bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes awards. The film was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language and was also nominated for Best Director.

Not only this, All We Imagine As Light also bagged a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at The Critics Choice Award.