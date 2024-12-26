'Not a bottle of wine but entire vineyard...': Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Christmas gift to Jacqueline from Tihar Jail goes viral

Jailed con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Christmas. Chandrashekhar is currently lodged inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

In this letter, Sukesh not only expressed his love but also said that he will gift something really expensive to Jacqueline. The letter has went viral on social media.

Chandrashekhar said in his letter: "Baby girl, Merry Christmas. Another beautiful year and most favourite festival is passing without our love and togetherness. Our souls are connected. When I wish you a Merry Christmas, I am able to hold both our hands and look into your eyes."

He further announced the expensive gift he was about to give his love. "Today, I am gifting you not a bottle of wine but an entire vineyard in the country of love 'France', which you never even dreamed of."

The vineyard that he has promised to gift Jacqueline is a 107-year-old vineyard with a magnificent Tuscan-style house. Later, he expressed his desire to meet the actress, while adding the whole world will soon see them together.

"I am desperate to take a walk in this garden holding your hand. The world may think that I am crazy, but I am really crazy in love with you. Wait till I come out, then the whole world will see us together."

Earlier this year, Chandrashekhar penned a letter to Fernandez on his birthday in which he mentioned how much he loves and misses her.

“You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends, for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you," his letter concluded.

He also wished Happy Holi to Jacqueline in another letter from Tihar jail. In this letter, he promised the actor that he will bring back all the colours which have faded or disappeared.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested for duping ex-Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife and extorting around ₹200 crore by posing as the Union Home and Law secretaries.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi for questioning in connection with the extortion case. The conman said that he was dating the actress, a claim which Jacqueline disputed.

Sukesh gave Jacqueline various gifts, including luxury cars and jewellery. In another case, Sukesh is being accused of bribing Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK's symbol for the VK Sasikala faction. Sukesh has been charged under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).