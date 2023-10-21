scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TRENDING
Entertainment
'Can't help but smile when the camera rolls': Akshay Kumar starts shooting 'Khel Khel Mein' in London

Feedback

'Can't help but smile when the camera rolls': Akshay Kumar starts shooting 'Khel Khel Mein' in London

Akshay Kumar shared a reel on social media from the first day of filming, in which he is seen smiling and giving a thumbs up. Kumar can be seen walking in slow motion by the side of a glass shield as he comes out of the corridor.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Akshay Kumar's upcoming films include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Welcome To The Jungle, and Singham Again, among others. Akshay Kumar's upcoming films include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Welcome To The Jungle, and Singham Again, among others.
SUMMARY
  • Akshay Kumar has begun filming for his upcoming comedy-drama film Khel Khel Mein in London.
  • Kumar shared a reel on social media from the first day of filming
  • Akshay Kumar was last seen on the big screen in "Mission Raniganj".

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has begun filming for his upcoming comedy-drama film Khel Khel Mein in London. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Ammy Virk.

Kumar shared a reel on social media from the first day of filming, in which he is seen smiling and giving a thumbs-up. Kumar can be seen walking in slow motion by the side of a glass shield as he comes out of the corridor. He can be seen in spectacles. He captioned the reel, "Can't help but smile when the camera rolls! Day 1 in London for #KhelKhelMein, shooting begins. Need your love and best wishes."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Khel Khel Mein is a romantic comedy about two couples who get caught up in a game of love and betrayal. The film is expected to be released in 2024.

Akshay Kumar was last seen on the big screen in "Mission Raniganj". The film, which was released in theatres on October 6, unfortunately, failed to make a notable impression at the box office. Despite this setback, during an interview with Times Now Navbharat, Akshay owned up to the failure of the film, simultaneously lauding it as "one of his best films".

Acknowledging that the movie underperformed compared to expectations, he stated it's not a commercial film and hence, did not earn as expected. He also reaffirmed his commitment to the film, despite its lacklustre performance. He said, "It has not earned as much as it should have earned. But, I have come here knowing that the film has not done well, to own the film- and I have done some 150 films by now- and say that this is one of my best films."

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Welcome To The Jungle, and Singham Again, among others. These films are scheduled to be released in theatres next year.

Also Read: Adani raises $3.5 bn from 10 global banks to refinance debt for ACC, Ambuja acquisitions

Published on: Oct 21, 2023, 9:33 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement