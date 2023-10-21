'Can't help but smile when the camera rolls': Akshay Kumar starts shooting 'Khel Khel Mein' in London

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has begun filming for his upcoming comedy-drama film Khel Khel Mein in London. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Ammy Virk.

Kumar shared a reel on social media from the first day of filming, in which he is seen smiling and giving a thumbs-up. Kumar can be seen walking in slow motion by the side of a glass shield as he comes out of the corridor. He can be seen in spectacles. He captioned the reel, "Can't help but smile when the camera rolls! Day 1 in London for #KhelKhelMein, shooting begins. Need your love and best wishes."

Khel Khel Mein is a romantic comedy about two couples who get caught up in a game of love and betrayal. The film is expected to be released in 2024.

Akshay Kumar was last seen on the big screen in "Mission Raniganj". The film, which was released in theatres on October 6, unfortunately, failed to make a notable impression at the box office. Despite this setback, during an interview with Times Now Navbharat, Akshay owned up to the failure of the film, simultaneously lauding it as "one of his best films".

Acknowledging that the movie underperformed compared to expectations, he stated it's not a commercial film and hence, did not earn as expected. He also reaffirmed his commitment to the film, despite its lacklustre performance. He said, "It has not earned as much as it should have earned. But, I have come here knowing that the film has not done well, to own the film- and I have done some 150 films by now- and say that this is one of my best films."

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Welcome To The Jungle, and Singham Again, among others. These films are scheduled to be released in theatres next year.

