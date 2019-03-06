Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson is magnificent in a film that can't keep up with its superhero's powers

Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law

Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Rating: 3.5/5

There is a huge difference between a hero and a superhero. A hero is one who stands in the face of adversity and fights to make the world a better place. A superhero does all that but with superpowers that are beyond the human grasp. When Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is in full power, you would feel that all this while you have been served legendary stories about heroes in action. Thing is that Captain Marvel makes all other superheroes look like putty.

Marvel Studios' President Kevin Fiege had earlier confirmed that there is no match for Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). That's a win for the superhero but also is perhaps a challenge for the film. That does not mean that the film is trash, like what a section of the Internet is hoping it would be. The film, Captain Marvel, is enjoyable and has its moments but it is not a tale we have not seen before.

To begin with, Brie Larson makes for a magnificent superhero. Her powers are sputtering and she is confused in the beginning but when she is "set free", there is no one who can stand in front of her and can pose a threat. Oscar-winner Larson, who is known for her spectacular performance in Room, plays the superhero with great ease. Apparently, part of her training for the role included how to put on a resting cool face. Let's just say that she aced it.

Captain Marvel is also a brilliant character. Not only her superpowers but her humanity, kindness, and earnestness are what sets her apart and makes her immensely lovable. She has had a challenging life growing up, but that only makes her grounded and strengthens her resolve to fight back. Also once she is fully acquainted with her powers, she does not let that lesson go. Brie Larson as a "warrior" who has landed in Planet C-53 or as we know it, Earth, is immensely fun to watch.

That's where the problem arises in the movie - Captain Marvel is not one of Earth's mightiest heroes, she is the mightiest and there is no challenge big enough for her here. So Marvel Studios does what it knows best - bring in intergalactic entities to pose a threat but alas the villains are not persistent enough. When everything is over, you feel like watching more of her in combat. Sadly, for that you will have to wait till the next movie releases.

Captain Marvel aka Vers aka Carol Denvers's relationship with SHIELD Agent Nick Fury, who still has both his eyes intact, adds fun to the party. We also get to know much more about what went behind Fury's last scene in Avengers: Infinity War. We also get to see the early days of everyone's favourite Agent Phil Coulson. Djimon Hounsou reprises his role of Korath but has fewer scenes and is of less importance than the adorable feline hero, Goose. Captain Marvel gets a brownie point for Goose.

Jude Law, who plays Yon-Rogg, Starforce Commander and Vers' mentor, is in fine form.

All in all, Captain Marvel is an enjoyable but flawed movie. However, it also finally gives us one of the best MCU characters.

