'Children I will have soon...': Salman Khan reveals his plans on parenthood, admits his fault in failed romances

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are making their debut as talk show hosts with Two Much, set to premiere on Prime Video on September 25. The show will drop new episodes every Thursday, featuring Bollywood’s biggest names in open, no-holds-barred conversations.

For its very first episode, the series brings together Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, two of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated and talked-about stars. The actors not only reflected on their careers but also opened up about personal milestones, struggles, and the evolution of their friendship.

Aamir recalled that his bond with Salman didn’t start off smoothly during the filming of Andaz Apna Apna (1994). “Before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi Andaz Apna Apna mein. I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na. I was very hard as a person,” he admitted candidly.

Their relationship deepened years later, Aamir revealed, when he was going through his divorce from Reena Dutta. Sharing how the turning point came about, he said, “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly.” Since then, the two have maintained a warm rapport.

Salman, too, chose to share deeply personal reflections. Speaking about relationships, he said: “When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in; that’s when the insecurity starts setting in, so they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs. I believe that.”

When Aamir asked him directly why his relationships hadn’t worked out, Salman was blunt in his response: “Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out. If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.”

The superstar also revealed his desire to start a family in the near future. “Children, I will have, one day, soon. It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see,” he said, hinting at his wish to embrace fatherhood.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Two Much aims to strip away the glamour and showcase heartfelt, unfiltered conversations with celebrities. With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna steering the discussions, the series promises to deliver personal stories, unseen dynamics, and moments of vulnerability from Bollywood’s biggest stars.