Coldplay Concert 2025: Navi Mumbai hotel rates surge up to 5x ahead of much-anticipated event, says report

The hospitality industry is gung-ho ahead of the much awaited Coldplay concert 2025 in Navi Mumbai.

Hotels in and around the Navi Mumbai region have seen a sharp uptick in prices ahead of the much awaited musical event. Between September 2024 and January 2025, hotel prices saw soared significantly across categories such as budget accommodations and mid-range hotels.

During the same period, rooms in budget accommodations priced between ₹3,000-₹6,000 sold out, as per a report from by dynamic pricing platform Sciative Solutions.

Hotels priced between ₹9,000-₹15,000 saw a 3 times surge in prices while the prices of some luxury properties soared upto 5 times when compared to pre-concert levels, the report mentioned.

Hotels located closer to the concert venue saw the greatest price hikes, with accommodations within 7 km seeing price hikes of more than 3 times when compared to pre-concert rates.

"Notably, hotel prices peaked on concert days, especially January 18, 2025, with some rooms seeing an increase in prices of more than two and a half times the rates in the previous week," the report read.

Four- and five-star hotels in and around Navi Mumbai saw very high early demand, with luxury properties selling out as early as September 2024.

British rock band Coldplay is all set to return to India with two shows in Navi Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium. Due to the massive demand from fans, the band also announced two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Tickets for the Mumbai concert are priced between ₹2,500 to ₹12,500 and are available on BookMyShow.

With these shows, the band marks its return to India after more than 8 years.

The band's last performance in the country was in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival, which also took place in Mumbai. Coldplay includes frontman and lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion.

The British rock band is best known for its hit songs -- Viva La Vida, Yellow, The Scientist, and A Sky Full of Stars.