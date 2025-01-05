‘Don’t use...’: Coldplay gets warning notice from child protection body ahead of Ahmedabad concert 

Ahead of Coldplay’s upcoming concert in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a notice has been issued to lead singer Chris Martin and the event organizers, instructing them to refrain from involving children on stage in any capacity.

The organizers have also been instructed to ensure that all children entering the concert venue are equipped with earplugs or hearing protection.

The District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad has issued this directive for the Coldplay concert, set to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025. In addition to banning children from the stage, the unit has also emphasised the importance of adhering to noise control regulations, specifically capping sound levels at a maximum of 120 decibels.

The notice clearly states that failure to comply with these guidelines will result in stringent action from the District Child Protection Unit. The unit has raised concerns about the potential risks of high sound levels on children's health, particularly when decibels exceed 120.

The notice was prompted by a complaint from Pandit Rao Dharnevar, Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh.

Dharnevar argued that exposing children to concerts with loud noises and intense lighting could harm their physical health and hinder their mental development. He also vowed to continue advocating for children’s rights in similar situations in the future.

Earlier, Dharnevar had filed a complaint against Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve concert in Ludhiana, which resulted in a formal notice from the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department of Punjab. This notice requested that the Ludhiana District Commissioner prevent the singer from performing certain songs that were deemed to promote alcohol, even if their lyrics were altered.

Coldplay's much-anticipated concert in Ahmedabad is part of their Music of the Spheres world tour. The band, which was originally scheduled to perform only one show, added a second due to overwhelming demand.

Prior to Ahmedabad, the Grammy-winning band will perform in Navi Mumbai at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 20. The January 2025 concerts mark the band from the United Kingdom return to India since their last performance in 2016.