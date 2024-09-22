Coldplay India tour 2025: Ticket booking starts today, check out dates, prices, and key details

Coldplay is set to make a triumphant return to India after nine years, with tickets for their highly anticipated 2025 tour available for purchase starting today. The British band will perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, as part of their globally successful Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Fans can look forward to a dynamic setlist featuring new singles from their upcoming album Moon Music, including "We Pray" and "Feels Like Falling in Love," alongside classic hits like "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Clocks," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," "Paradise," "A Sky Full of Stars," and "Adventure of a Lifetime." The last time Coldplay graced Indian soil was in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival, also held in Mumbai.

Tickets for the concert go on sale today at 12 PM IST on BookMyShow, with prices ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500. Fans can purchase up to eight tickets per transaction. It's essential to buy tickets only through BookMyShow, the official partner for this event, to avoid the risk of counterfeit tickets, as no pre-sale is available for bank customers.

BookMyShow has outlined a guide on its Instagram for those looking to secure their tickets. This will be the only round of ticket sales; however, Coldplay will also offer 'Infinity Tickets' on November 22, 2024. Priced at €20 (approximately Rs 2,000), these tickets must be purchased in pairs, with exact seating locations revealed only when picked up at the box office on the day of the concert.

Important details for attendees include: