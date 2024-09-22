scorecardresearch
Coldplay India tour 2025: Ticket booking starts today, check out dates, prices, and key details

Fans can purchase up to eight tickets per transaction. It's essential to buy tickets only through BookMyShow, the official partner for this event, to avoid the risk of counterfeit tickets, as no pre-sale is available for bank customers.

Coldplay is set to make a triumphant return to India after nine years, with tickets for their highly anticipated 2025 tour available for purchase starting today. The British band will perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, as part of their globally successful Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Fans can look forward to a dynamic setlist featuring new singles from their upcoming album Moon Music, including "We Pray" and "Feels Like Falling in Love," alongside classic hits like "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Clocks," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," "Paradise," "A Sky Full of Stars," and "Adventure of a Lifetime." The last time Coldplay graced Indian soil was in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival, also held in Mumbai.

Tickets for the concert go on sale today at 12 PM IST on BookMyShow, with prices ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500. Fans can purchase up to eight tickets per transaction. It's essential to buy tickets only through BookMyShow, the official partner for this event, to avoid the risk of counterfeit tickets, as no pre-sale is available for bank customers.

BookMyShow has outlined a guide on its Instagram for those looking to secure their tickets. This will be the only round of ticket sales; however, Coldplay will also offer 'Infinity Tickets' on November 22, 2024. Priced at €20 (approximately Rs 2,000), these tickets must be purchased in pairs, with exact seating locations revealed only when picked up at the box office on the day of the concert.

Important details for attendees include:

  • All tickets must be purchased online; none will be available at the venue.
  • Children aged five and older require a valid ticket.
  • Eligible children must be accompanied by a ticket holder who is at least 18 years old.
  • The concert is expected to last about four hours, and re-entry is not allowed once it begins.
  • Attendees will receive an LED wristband that enhances the interactive concert experience, lighting up in sync with the music. No activation is needed; just wear it and enjoy. However, it must be returned before leaving.
  • The hospitality package may include premium food and beverage services, elevated viewing areas, dedicated entry lanes, restrooms, parking, and a drop-off zone.
  • The DY Patil Stadium is not air-conditioned, but those opting for the hospitality package will have access to air-conditioned pre-function areas.
  • Outside food is not permitted.

Published on: Sep 22, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
