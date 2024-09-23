Coldplay Mumbai concert: Missed buying tickets? You still have a chance with the ‘Infinity’ tickets

Coldplay Mumbai concert 2025: The frenzy around the ticket sales of Coldplay’s Mumbai concert reached a crescendo minutes after the sale went live. The tickets were lapped up within minutes, with some even spending around Rs 3 lakh on resold tickets. As it stands now, more Coldplay fans missed out on buying the tickets than were successful.

But fret not, there is still a chance for you to grab the tickets to the Coldplay concert – Infinity tickets.

A limited number of tickets are released for every Coldplay show, giving its fans the chance to enjoy the ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour at a very cheap price. These tickets are priced at around Rs 2,000, and must be purchased in pairs.

There’s a surprise element to it too – the seats will be allocated at random. When you pick your tickets at the box office on the day of the show. “Infinity Tickets are randomly allocated anywhere in the venue - from the back row to the floor to the best seat in the house,” stated the band’s site for the Infinity tickets.

You can also sign up to get an alert for when the ticket sale goes live, and need to provide some basic information including name, email ID and region.

The ‘Infinity’ tickets for the Coldplay Mumbai concert will go live on November 22.

COLDPLAY MUMBAI CONCERT 2025

The British rock band, known for hits like ‘Fix You’, ‘Yellow’, ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, ‘Hymn for the Weekend’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘The Scientist’ and many more, had to add another show owing to the demand and fanfare in India. The Grammy-winning band’s return to India after 9 years has been a blockbuster to say the least. A third concert has been added to the Mumbai lineup.

Soon after ticket sales went live on BookMyShow, the ticketing platform crashed, leaving many, many fans frustrated. And those who succeeded in bagging tickets had to do so after much consternation.