Coronavirus: 'Overwhelmed, forever indebted,' says Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to fans

Just a day after being discharged from Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram profile to say thank you note to her fans for their prayers and wishes. The note read, "Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling angel Aaradhya, and for Pa, AB and me." She further wrote, "Overwhelmed and forever indebted.... God bless you all. All my love always and prayers and well-being of you all. Truly, deeply and heartfelt. Be well and be safe. God bless. Love you all too."

Aishwarya and her 8-year old daughter Aaradhya were discharged on Monday from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. Her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek are still hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the BMC has sealed all the four bungalows belonging to the Bachchan family- Jalsa (where the Kaun Banega Crorepati host lives with his family), Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa and declared them as containment zones. Several notable people like the Kasaut Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan, former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi and Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic also declared that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

