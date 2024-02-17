Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, the young actress who captivated audiences with her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in the 2016 film Dangal, has passed away at the age of 19.

The reason for her demise remains undisclosed at this time. Suhani, who resided in Sector 17, Faridabad, is scheduled to be cremated at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad. Known for sharing images on Instagram, her last post dates back to November 2021.

Her final Instagram post featured a collection of sun-kissed selfies with the caption, "November??"

In a series of Instagram posts during the promotions of "Dangal," Suhani shared several pictures. One of these featured her alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

She wrote in the caption, "Geeta babita Jr.babita and the director."

During her time with the cast and director of the film, Suhani shared an in-flight picture on her Instagram feed, featuring Aamir Khan and Shankar Mahadevan.

In this throwback picture, Aamir Khan is seen sharing the stage with Suhani Bhatnagar and Zaira Wasim, who portrayed the role of young Geeta Phogat, during the promotions of the film "Dangal."

Suhani and Zaira radiate joy in this cheerful snapshot.

Following her role in "Dangal," Suhani decided to take a hiatus from acting to focus on her studies. "Dangal," released in 2016, is a biographical sports drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions, the film depicts the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. The adult versions of the Phogat sisters are portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, while Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar play their younger counterparts.

