Disney+Hotstar releases teaser of Nayanthara’s upcoming film 'O2'; details here  

Cinephiles unite! Bigil actor Nayanthara is all set to enthrall the audience with her upcoming O2. The film will release on Disney+Hotstar in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Disney+Hotstar shared the teaser of the Nayanthara-film and wrote, “Here we go. Here is the #)@Teaser…! O2TheFilm coming soon in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”

The teaser of the film shows Nayanthara and a few more people who get trapped in a bus underground and can survive only for 12 hours. Whether Nayanthara and the other bus passengers will be able to escape this situation or not forms the rest of the story.

O2 is a suspense thriller film directed by debutant GS Viknesh and jointly bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu. Vishal Chandrasekhar has given the music of the film. The shooting of the film was finished last year and it is currently in the post-production stage.

Her last film was the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal wherein she played Kanmani. The film was directed by director Vignesh Shivan. This film released on April 28 and featured Vijay Sethupathi and Samatha in lead roles alongwith Nayanthara.

While Sethupathi played the role of Rambo, Nayanthara and Samantha were seen as Kanmani and Khatija respectively. Besides O2, Nayanthara also has a slew of projects in Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu in the pipeline.

