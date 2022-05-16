'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' box office: Ranveer Singh-starrer falls short on first weekend  

The Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey-starrer social drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar has recorded lower than expected numbers on its first weekend. The film raked in Rs 3.95- 4.15 crore on the third day of its release. This takes the film’s collection to Rs 11.30 crore as of its first weekend.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer logged a total collection of Rs 3.25 crore on its release day (May 13). The film’s gross worldwide collections stand at Rs 9.87 crore as of now. Night shows of the film were cancelled at several places due to lack of enthusiasm for the film, media reports suggested.

The film opened to mixed reactions from audiences and critics. While some backed the film for Ranveer Singh’s performance, others called it a snoozefest that lacked any comedy or substance.

This, however, is not the Ranveer Singh-film that logged low opening numbers at the box office. Singh’s debut film Band Baaja Baaraat earned Rs 95 lakh at the box office on Day 1, making it his worst grosser on day 1. His next film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl raked in Rs 4.74 crore on day 1. Vikramaditya Motwane-directorial Lootera, which featured Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, raked in Rs 5.15 crore on its opening day.

About Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy drama helmed by Divyang Thakkar and marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy-fame Shalini Pandey. The film covers the topic of female foeticide and is jointly bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films. Ranveer Singh plays the titular role of Jayeshbhbai whereas Shalini Pandey is the female lead. The film also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Jia Vaidya in supporting roles.

Also read: 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' hits theatres; here’s how critics, audiences reacted

Also read: 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Beast', 'The Kashmir Files' release today; check details