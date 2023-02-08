'Drishyam' and 'Drishyam 2' to be remade in all non-Indian languages

After being a massive hit among the Indian audience, the Drishyam series, consisting of Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2, is set to go international. The Malayalam film, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, will see several non-Indian remakes in the future.

This comes as Panorama Studios International has acquired the remake rights of the Malayalam language Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2 in all non-Indian languages.

"Panorama Studios International Limited acquires remake rights of Malayalam language Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2 in all non-Indian languages, including English, but excluding Filipino, Sinhala and Indonesian," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The company has also acquired the rights to the Chinese Language remake of Drishyam 2. It is also negotiating to produce the film in Korea, Japan and Hollywood.

The Drishyam franchise has been a hit among the Indian audience.

The Abhishek Pathak-directed Hindi remake of Drishyam 2, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, managed to collect over Rs 300 crore worldwide. While Drishyam 1, which was released in 2015, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Malayalam-language Drishyam film series stars Mohanlal in the lead role.

The movie was first released in the Malayalam language in 2013 while the second part was released in 2021.

The film saw a remake in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, and Venkatesh headlined the Indian remakes of the film.

Drishyam 2 story line:

Drishyam 2 focuses on Vijay Salgaonkar who has opened a cinema hall but continues to run a cable network and stays in the same house with his wife Nandini and two daughters. The film is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, featuring Mohanlal, Meena, and Ansiba in leading roles, and a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam directed by Nishikant Kamat.

Also Read: 'Pathaan' box office estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film may cross 'Baahubali 2'’s Hindi numbers today