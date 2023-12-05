'Dunki' trailer: Will Vicky Kaushal's 'Sukhi' die in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer? Here's what fans have to say

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki dropped on Tuesday and it looks like the end of Vicky Kaushal’s character Sukhi is known. Hours after the trailer dropped, moviegoers were quick to draw their own conclusions. In the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan’s character Hardy introduces his friends including Sukhi played by Vicky Kaushal.

Khan says that Sukhi spends most of his time trying to learn English as he wanted to go to London. However, the trailer features a scene wherein Sukhi’s visa application gets rejected and he lashes out in anger. Soon after this, there is funeral scene and Shah Rukh Khan gives an emotional monologue. The scene indicated that the film could take a morose turn from this moment.

Soon after this scene came in the trailer, social media platform X (previously Twitter) was abuzz with fan theories about Kaushal’s character. Sukhi is likely to die in Dunki just like Joy Lobo in 3 Idiots, as per fans and moviegoers on social media. They also said that this is all the more likely since Dunki is a Rajkumar Hirani film, who also directed 3 Idiots, PK and Munnabhai: MBBS.

In both these movies, characters like Ali Fazal's Joy Lobo and Jimmy Shergil's Zaheer Sheikh have died to be an important plot point. Sanjay Dutt's Bhairon Singh also died in Hirani's 2014 film PK.

“From the Dunki trailer, it seems Vicky Kaushal commits suicide by burning himself after facing visa rejection just like Joy Lobo committed suicide by hanging himself in 3 Idiots,” a moviegoer said on X.

“Ok so Vicky Kaushal is the Jimmy Shergil/Ali Fazal character of Dunki who will die and be an important plot point. Got it,” another moviegoer said. “Is the character played by Vicky Kaushal burning himself in Dunki trailer?” a fan asked.

“Prediction!!! Vicky Kaushal’s character will be the first one to die in the Dunki movie,” yet another user said.

Prediction!!!



Here are some more fan theories around Vicky Kaushal’s character in Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film focuses on ‘donkey flight’, an illegal immigration technique to enter into countries such as the USA, the UK and Canada. The film puts the spotlight on Indians face obstacles while trying to return back to their homeland. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar in significant roles. Dunki is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on December 21, a day ahead of Prabhas’ Salaar.

