'Dunki' trailer X review: 'Will easily cross Rs 500 crore in India,' say Shah Rukh Khan fans

'Dunki' trailer audience review: The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki, also being referred to as Dunki Drop 4, was released amid much fanfare on Tuesday. The trailer of the film begins with Shah Rukh Khan's entry as Hardy onto the Laltu railway station. He then progresses onto share anecdotes about his friendship, people and his motherland. Hardy tells us about his four friends who mean everything to him.

The trailer also shows the efforts undertaken by Hardy and his four friends to go to London while battling one of their biggest hiccups-- the language barrier. Boman Irani is shown as an English teacher who trains the group of friends for London. Despite the very evident language barrier, Hardy and his friends decide to get to London at any cost.

They try to enter London through an illegal route or 'donkey flight' and encounter various obstacles in their way as they try to return back to their homeland. Towards the end, the trailer shows an old Hardy running in a race. Soon after the film's trailer was dropped on the actor's official X (previously Twitter) handle, his fans and moviegoers could not keep calm.

The film's trailer got overwhelmingly positive reviews from Shah Rukh Khan fans, with many of them saying that the film has the potential to become the superstar's next blockbuster outing at the box office.

"After watching the Dunki trailer, it is clear now that this movie will easily cross Rs 500 crore in India and may even do more. Wow, what a great trailer (sic)," a fan of the actor wrote.

After watching the #DunkiTrailer, it is clear now that this movie will easily cross 500 crores in India and may even do more. Wow, what a great trailer. 💥🔥🔥#ShahRukhKhan𓃵 #DunkiDrop4pic.twitter.com/Y4st0aV5qg — Ahmed (FAN) (@AhmedKhanSrkMan) December 5, 2023

Another fan of the actor called the trailer a "cinematic masterpiece" and wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is coming to break all box office records. After Pathaan and Jawan, King Khan's Dunki is ready to entertain audience. Dunki is a cinematic masterpiece. Rajkumar Hirani is coming back with a bang!"

ShahRukh Khan Dunki is coming to break all Box office Record's !

After Pathaan & Jawan King Khan's Dunki is ready to entertain audience .

Dunki is a cinematic masterpiece .

Rajkumar Hirani is coming back with Bang !#DunkiTrailer #ShahRukhKhan #DunkiDrop4 pic.twitter.com/oAwuCVYTTT — Varad (@Cric_varad) December 5, 2023

A moviegoer said that the trailer strikes the right chords with the viewers as it is high on emotions. "Action+survival+emotional+comedy+friendship. Dunki Drop 4 hits the right chords. Seems like this Christmas, we are getting everything that we root for! ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER HAI," the movigoer said.

Action + Survival+ Emotional+ Comedy+ Friendship 🤌🔥💥 #DunkiDrop4 hits the right chord 💯 Seems like this Christmas we are getting everything that we root for ! ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER HAI.@iamsrk @RajKumaarHirani @taapsee #DunkiTrailer pic.twitter.com/WTcl0v6r39 — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) December 5, 2023

While fans of the actor and some moviegoers were excited about Dunki, there were others who had their doubts about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film. A moviegoer said that the comedy portion of the trailer does not look natural and that Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues sounded a bit off.

"Comedy bits doesn't look natural and felt like routine stuff. SRK dialogues sounded weird as if he has stuffed something in mouth while speaking. It is not upto Hirani's previous films. Full length movie might be different and loved by audience. But trailer is very average," the moviegoer said.

Comedy bits doesn't look natural and felt like routine stuff. Srk dialogues sounded weird as if he has stuffed something in mouth while speaking. It is not upto hirani's previous films.



Full length movie might be different and loved by audience.But trailer is very average #dunki — Praveen (@praveenIm) December 5, 2023

Another moviegoer said, "Trailer is good. But voice is so different and weird, even dialogue delivery."

Trailer is Good

But voice is Feeling so different and weird , even dialogue Delivery — VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) December 5, 2023

Dunki trailer out: Here are some more reactions

Looks like srk’s laal singh chaddha..anyways have hope on raj kumar hirani👍 — Bruce Wayne (@SalaarFDFS) December 5, 2023 Without paid marketing and corporate booking this film is not going to cross 50 Cr lifetime collection.

This is giving me ZERO type movie feeling. — Pavan Sharma (@thepavansharma) December 5, 2023 Too predictable — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) December 5, 2023 Honestly I thought Dunki will have upper hand over salaar but bhai ye tho below average hai 😂 — Sid (@sridhar101) December 5, 2023

Dunki story, cast, clash with Salaar

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is based on the concept of 'donkey flight', an illegal backdoor entry technique used by immigrants to enter countries like the UK, the USA and Canada. This film is centered on the lives of Indians who choose to enter these countries illegally and face obstacles while trying to return to their homeland.

The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in prominent roles. Dunki will clash with Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar at the box office. While Dunki will hit theatres worldwide on December 21, Salaar will release on December 22.

Also Read: 'Animal' box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's movie hit by Monday blues; inches closer to Rs 250 cr

Also Read: 'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal's film dips in India; makes over Rs 29 cr