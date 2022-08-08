‘Eating me up all day’: Why Justin Bieber apologised to Instagram user

Singer Justin Bieber, known for songs like Baby and Peaches, recently took to Instagram stories and apologised to a user. Bieber did this as he thought that his comments on the person’s page were inappropriate.

His story read, “For some reason, I commented on some guy’s page ‘sad existence’ because he was doing something I thought was dumb. Not quite sure why I felt the need to write that. If what he was doing makes him happy who am I to say anything. Hope it didn’t hurt his feelings, it’s been eating me up all day. To the dude I wrote it to man I’m sorry.”

Justin Bieber apologises to an unidentified user on latest Instagram story

Bieber was last in the news when he disclosed that he had been suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Ramsay Hunt syndrome is characterised by facial weakness or paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” Bieber said in a video message posted on Instagram.

He further said he was unable to perform for his upcoming shows but was doing facial exercises and will recover soon. Doctors have, however, said that the singer is making a recovery after he was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Bieber found fame as a 13-year-old and became a pop sensation with songs like Baby and Believe. He has two Grammy wins among 22 nominations.

