Ed Sheeran and Prateek Kuhad's 2024 Tour: Schedule, Tickets, and More

British musician Ed Sheeran is set to perform in India alongside singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. Tickets for the concert, scheduled to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16th, are available exclusively at www.bookmyshow.com.

The concert will commence at 3 pm with a performance by Prateek Kuhad, followed by special guest Calum Scott. Ed Sheeran is expected to begin his performance at 7:15 pm. Sheeran's two-hour - = / x Tour will feature tracks from all his albums since 2011.

Related Articles

This visit marks Sheeran's comeback to Mumbai after a successful Divide Tour in 2017. In the current year alone, Sheeran unveiled two albums, '-' (Subtract) and Autumn Variations, both of which received high praise from critics.

Sheeran made his first performance in India in 2015 and has been spotted socializing with Bollywood stars during his previous visits. During his previous India visits, Ed Sheeran was seen interacting with celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput at Farah Khan's residence in Mumbai.

Ed Sheeran concert ticket prices

General admission tickets are priced at ₹9,500 and the South Deck tickets, offering exclusive amenities, are priced at ₹16,000. The ticket sales are limited to 6 per transaction. In the event of reselling, the ticket becomes invalid. In case of concert cancellation, ticket buyers will be refunded.

Who are allowed entry and who are not?

Entry is permitted for individuals aged 5 and older, with those under 18 requiring adult accompaniment. Arriving in groups is encouraged and parking is not available.

Wristbands are mandatory for entry and outside food and drinks are not allowed. Handbags are not allowed inside the venue and attendees are instead recommended to carry small wallets or sling bags. Comfortable footwear is recommended for the long event duration.

Who can access exclusive experience points?

Marriott Bonvoy members can access exclusive experiences using their points. Their VIP experiences include a site tour and two concert tickets on Saturday, March 16 as well as a two-night stay at The St. Regis Mumbai with dinner included at Seven Kitchens on Friday March 15.