Singapore turns ‘anti-hero’ as exclusive deal with Taylor Swift upsets neighbours

All’s not well between Singapore and its neighbours, and the reason is Taylor Swift – or rather the love for her. Now it is a known fact that Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras tour has changed the fortune of some of the biggest economies. So, the Singaporean, enticed by the impact her concerns can have on an economy, signed an exclusive contract with her to ensure that Singapore is the only place in Southeast Asia where she performs.

It surely has not gone down well with Singapore’s neighbours.

Neighbouring countries have voiced their annoyance with Singapore for its exclusive contract. Filipino lawmaker Joey Salceda said that this is not what “good neighbours do”.

Indonesian tourism minister Sandiaga Uno apologised to Swifties and said, ““International music events, such as Taylor Swift concerts, do have a big impact on a country’s economy. But I’m sorry Swifties, Taylor Swift hasn’t stopped by in Indonesia yet. Bought out by Singapore. However, this is a lesson for us."

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin claimed that Singapore paid Taylor Swift up to $3 million per show for her to exclusively perform in Singapore.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, however, does not think this was an unfair play on their part. “Our agencies negotiated an arrangement with her to come to Singapore and perform and to make Singapore her only stop in Southeast Asia. Certain incentives were provided to her, and a deal was reached. It has turned out to be a very successful arrangement. I don’t see that as being unfriendly,” said Loong.

Unfair or fair, the contract seemed to have worked in the favour of Singapore. Swifties from the Philippines, Thailand, China and other countries are rushing to Singapore. She is playing six, sold-out concerts to be attended by 300,000 fans. According to a report in CNN, 70 per cent of the concert goers are flying in from overseas and spending $370 million in the city state.

For the March 1-9 period when Taylor Swift is scheduled to be in Singapore, inbound flights shot up by 186 per cent, with accommodation bookings shooting up exponentially.

But from the looks of it, all the money in the world cannot fix the broken hearts of the dejected fans who were unable to cash in on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and watch her perform in Singapore.