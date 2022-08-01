scorecardresearch
Ek Villain Returns box office: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor’s film earns Rs 24 cr in first weekend

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the action thriller released on July 29.

(From left) John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor (From left) John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor

"Ek Villain Returns" has collected Rs 24 crore in box office collections in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the action thriller released on July 29. It stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

In a media statement T-Series said, "The audience has spoken, there's no stopping the love for #EkVillainReturns at the box office, with a massive Rs 23.54 cr. Total weekend number."

"Ek Villain Returns" raised Rs 7.05 crore at the ticket window on the day of its release, followed by Rs 7.47 crore on day two. According to the makers, it earned Rs 9.02 crore on day three, taking its box office total to Rs 23.54 crore.

The film is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Suri.

