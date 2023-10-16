Ex-Miss World contestant Sherika de Armas dies at 26 due to cervical cancer

Former Miss World contestant Sherika de Armas died at the age of 26 on October 11 after a two-year battle with cervical cancer. The former Miss World contestant was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2021 and had undergone several treatments including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, according to a report in the Le Prensa Grafica newspaper.

Soon after the news of Armas’ death was confirmed, friends and family sent farewell messages to the departed soul. “I remember you with that beautiful glow that you always transmitted,” one of her friends said. Her brother Mayk De Armas said, “Fly high, little sister. Always and forever.” The current Miss Uruguay Carla Romero said that de Armas was “too evolved for this world”.

She added that the former Miss Uruguay was “one of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life”. Miss Uruguay 2021 Lola de los Santos said that de Armas shall always be remembered for the support and strength that she gave Santos. “I will always remember you, not only for all the support you gave me and how much you wanted to see me grow, but for your affection, your joy, the friends we shared and that remain with me today,” she said.

Sherika de Armas could not make it to the top 30 at the 2015 Miss World contest held in China. She, however, was one of the only six 18-year-old competitors at the pageant. She reportedly told NetUruguay in an interview that she always wanted to be a model, be it a beauty model, advertising model or a catwalk model.

“I like everything related to fashion and I think that within a beauty pageant, any girl’s dream is to have the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. I am happy to be able to live this experience full of challenges,” she said at the time.

Apart from modeling, de Armas sold hair, makeup and personal care products through the Shey De Armas Beauty Studio. She also reportedly devoted her time to Perez Scremini Foundation, a childhood cancer care organisation.

