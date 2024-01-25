'Fighter' Twitter review: 'Hrithik Roshan has hit it out of the park,' say ecstatic moviegoers after first day first shows

'Fighter' audience reactions: Hrithik Roshan's latest movie Fighter hit theatres on Thursday, ahead of Republic Day 2024, amid much excitement among fans and moviegoers alike. Hours after the first day first shows of the film got over, moviegoers and Hrithik Roshan's fans shared their reactions regarding the same on X (previously known as Twitter).

Moviegoers and fans were wowed by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's respective performances in the film. They also backed director Siddharth Anand for delivering a "knockout combination of intense action, gripping storyline and stellar performances."

"Absolutely exhilirating! Fighter movie delivers a knockout combination of intense action, gripping storyline, and stellar performances. A must-watch movie (sic)," a user said on X. "Still can't get over the movie, Hrithik Roshan has hit it out of the park. Deepika is perfect for the role. The action scenes especially in the second half is spectacular. Must watch!!! B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R (sic)," a moviegoer said on X.

"Fighter is a solid action entertainer that packs in an emotional quotient unlike most commercial flicks. The antagonist and his one note portrayal is a stumbling block. Hrithik Roshan, however, is the real deal as Patty, assisted further by DP and Anil Kapoor! It's SO WORTH IT (sic)," YouTuber Anmol Jamwal wrote on X.

#Fighter is a solid action entertainer that packs in an emotional quotient unlike most commercial flicks



The antagonist & his one note portrayal is a stumbling block#HrithikRoshan however is the real deal as Patty, assisted further by DP & Anil Kapoor!



It’s SO WORTH IT 💥 pic.twitter.com/mCoOVcdRvf — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 25, 2024

"#Fighter isn’t just an entertaining film; it's a GORGEOUS LOOKING PATRIOTIC FILM. Every frame looks cinematic and larger than life. Good use of VFX. The entry sequence of #HrithikRoshan & #DeepikaPadukone is just wow. Both lead actors charm you with their acting and screen presence. Full credit to the director. Fantastic BGM. Good story. Great presentation," a moviegoer noted.

W-I-N-N-E-R



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Fighter isn’t just an entertaining film; it's a GORGEOUS LOOKING PATRIOTIC FILM. Every frame looks cinematic and larger than life. Good use of VFX. The entry sequence of #HrithikRoshan & #DeepikaPadukone is just wow. Both lead actors charm you with their… — Jagat Joon (@jagatjoon12) January 25, 2024

Another user said: "Completed watching the Fighter movie. Best movie from Siddharth Anand. You just have to see this in theatres. Hrithik Roshan was, as usual, on another level. Deepika was amazing too, and everyone else killed it. Guys, go and enjoy!"

Completed watching the #Fighter movie. Best movie from @justSidAnand

You just have to see this in theaters. #HrithikRoshan was, as usual, on another level. Deepika was amazing too, and everyone else killed it. Guys, go and enjoy!#FighterFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/soDu9vwL9E — Ashutosh (@IANANDASHU) January 25, 2024

Here are some more reactions to Fighter movie

#FighterReview: ★★★★#FighterMovie: Jaw-dropping aerial combat, bone-crunching brawls, and VFX that'll leave you breathless. Buckle up, action junkies!#HrithikRoshan immerses himself in the action scenes, lending his athleticism and commitment to the fighter pilot role,… pic.twitter.com/IwFHqmoTaw — 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗮𝘁 𝗥 𝗟𝘂𝗻𝗸𝗮𝗱 (@rajatlunkad) January 25, 2024 Standing ovation for #Fighter in my theatre. An experience words cannot explain. The scale, the emotions, the intensity will be talked about for ages. Indian cinema has written a new chapter today. Thank you @iHrithik @justSidAnand #FighterReview — ADITYA (@AdiSRKian) January 25, 2024

INTERVAL REVIEW #FighterReview

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

Some Films are beyond Ratings and Words of Description#Fighter is one of them.

HIGH ON ADRENALINE RUSH AND VALOUR

The Portrayal of Indian Airforce is Amazing.

VFX and Air Fight Sequences look Spectacular in 3D .#Fighter #FighterMovie pic.twitter.com/VimN1x1DWb January 25, 2024 M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E 🔥



A MUST WATCH FAMILY FILM.. 5/5 ⭐#FighterReview pic.twitter.com/Q4QnIDr0ni — Real Box office (@Real_Box_0ffice) January 25, 2024

#FighterReview - Paisa Wasool 🔥🔥



I have never seen before this type Action Adventure and Thrilling Movie in the History of Indian Cinema.



BGM, VFX, Cinematography, Storyline and Directions is Mind-blowing.



FIGHTER = PATHAAN 🔥🔥🔥



⭐⭐⭐⭐#HrithikRoshan #Fighter pic.twitter.com/IE28kDLgvi — AMIR ANSARI (@amirans934) January 25, 2024 #FighterReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5



Still can't get over the movie, Hrithik has hit it out of the park💥

Deepika is Perfect for the role. The Action scenes especially in the second half is Spectacular 👌



Must Watch!!! 💯



B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R#FighterFirstDayFirstShow… pic.twitter.com/Dak2ynDESn — @Sarcastic_Danu (@eyes_opner) January 25, 2024 BollywoodLife :

'Deepika Padukone is flawless in every scene. After Pathaan and Jawan last year, she once again will leave you in awe with her superlative performance. The fact that she is a delight to watch in the few glam scenes in the film is a bonus.'#Fighter#FighterReview pic.twitter.com/JrGh2CRWc2 — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) January 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the film is expected to earn Rs 25 crore at the India box office and will further cash in on the Republic Day holiday, given the strong word of mouth for the film. Fighter is also likely to make around $1 million at the overseas box office in its opening. As per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film is likely to rake in Rs 90-110 crore in terms of net box office collections during the opening weekend.

For its second day, the film has sold a total of 1,85,547 tickets worth Rs 5.94 crore across 12,186 shows in India. Fighter's Hindi 2D and 3D shows sold a total of 81,367 tickets and 91,178 tickets respectively, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film's IMAX 2D and 3D shows sold a total of 279 tickets and 9,977 tickets respectively. Fighter's 4DX 3D and ICE 3D shows, on the other hand, sold 2,611 tickets and 135 tickets respectively.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film focuses on Shamsher Pathania who becomes an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and rises above his own limitations to become a true hero in the face of adversity. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat Aziz in pivotal roles.

