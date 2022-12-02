'Freddy', 'Love Today', 'Qala': Top OTT picks for movie buffs this weekend

It's Friday and what could be a better way to end the week than to watch a movie. Coupled with that -- the fact that OTTs have geared up to bring the best content forward as the year comes to a close. For all the cine lovers looking to make the most out of the weekend, here's a list of movies released on OTT platforms.
1. Kartik Aaryan's Freddy
Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F Reddy starrer Freddy has been released on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. Touted as a romantic thriller, the film has been directed by 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Khoobsurat' director Shashanka Ghosh. The movie is Kartik's first attempt at a dark thriller. "This entire journey of Freddy's character took a toll on me. I almost became a loner myself because of how the character was," Aaryan said in an interview earlier with India Today.
2. Triptii Dimri and Babil’s Qala
Qala revolves around a popular singer (played by Triptii Dimri) who is admired by many because of her ‘mesmirising’ voice. She, however, is not able to enjoy this fame as she is constantly haunted by her past. Late Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, has made his Bollywood debut with Qala. The film released on Netflix on December 1, 2022.
3. Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today
On December 2, Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today released on Netflix. The film's lead actors are Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Raadhika Sarathkumar. It is an adaptation of the short film App(a) Lock by Pradeep Ranganathan. A young student who lives with his father is lavished with attention. He develops feelings for the daughter of a stern police officer, but she rejects him; as a result, she is forced to leave town since her father believes there is an affair between the two.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today