'Freddy', 'Love Today', 'Qala': Top OTT picks for movie buffs this weekend

It's Friday and what could be a better way to end the week than to watch a movie. Coupled with that -- the fact that OTTs have geared up to bring the best content forward as the year comes to a close. For all the cine lovers looking to make the most out of the weekend, here's a list of movies released on OTT platforms.

1. Kartik Aaryan's Freddy

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F Reddy starrer Freddy has been released on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. Touted as a romantic thriller, the film has been directed by 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Khoobsurat' director Shashanka Ghosh. The movie is Kartik's first attempt at a dark thriller. "This entire journey of Freddy's character took a toll on me. I almost became a loner myself because of how the character was," Aaryan said in an interview earlier with India Today.

#FreddyReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Freddy is a SPINE CHILLING Revenge thriller where #KartikAaryan has outperformed himself. He elevates the impact of the script with his nuanced & proficient acting [ His Career Finest ].The story is predictable but intriguing throughout. Must watch. pic.twitter.com/tcdNkilnnL December 2, 2022

2. Triptii Dimri and Babil’s Qala

Qala revolves around a popular singer (played by Triptii Dimri) who is admired by many because of her ‘mesmirising’ voice. She, however, is not able to enjoy this fame as she is constantly haunted by her past. Late Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, has made his Bollywood debut with Qala. The film released on Netflix on December 1, 2022.

Tripti Dimri’s talent is supreme in #qala. The movie addresses lots of issues re: postpartum trauma, emotional & verbal abuse, generational trauma, sexism, tokenism, discrimination, mental health.



It’s slow but each frame is hauntingly beautiful that it’s not even a complaint. — MD (@md610) December 2, 2022

3. Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today

On December 2, Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today released on Netflix. The film's lead actors are Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Raadhika Sarathkumar. It is an adaptation of the short film App(a) Lock by Pradeep Ranganathan. A young student who lives with his father is lavished with attention. He develops feelings for the daughter of a stern police officer, but she rejects him; as a result, she is forced to leave town since her father believes there is an affair between the two.

55 films were screened at #URCinemas this year and only 4 films had a run of 4wks or more. #LoveToday is one of those 4 in the list with the Blockbuster run coming to an end today 💥 An unforgettable run and also in #URTop10 for 2022!!! @pradeeponelife @archanakalpathi pic.twitter.com/Cqhymcprmx — Umaa Rajendra Cinemas (@UmaaRajendra) December 1, 2022

