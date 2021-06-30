scorecardresearch
'Gone too soon': Actor Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal succumbs to heart attack at 49

'My Brother Nikhil' filmmaker Onir has confirmed the news of Kaushal's death due to heart attack on social media

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal with his family (Image: Mandira Bedi instagram) Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal with his family (Image: Mandira Bedi instagram)

Film actor and cricket presenter Mandira Bedi's husband, director and producer Raj Kaushal has passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 49.

'My Brother ... Nikhil' filmmaker Onir has confirmed Kaushal's death on social media. "Gone too soon. We lost film maker and producer Raj Kaushal this morning. Very sad. He was one of the producers of my first film My Brother Nikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul," Onir tweeted.

Raj Kaushal started out as an actor but went onto become a director and a producer later. He directed films like Anthony Kaun Hai, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi ka Laddu. Kasuhal also backed films like My Brother … Nikhil, Shaadi ka Laddu and Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.

The 'My Brother ... Nikhil' producer and Bedi got hitched in February 1999. Mandira and Kaushal had their first child-Veer in June 2011 and adopted a 4-year old girl in 2020, who they named Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

