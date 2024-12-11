'Stree 2', 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Manjummel Boys', 'Aavesham' among most searched Indian movies on Google in 2024. See full list here

scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Entertainment
Google's Year in Search 2024 list is out! Did movie goers only search about the year's blockbusters or the focus was also on some underrated gems? Find out here

Google's list of most searched movies in 2024 is out! Here's what cinephiles Googled this year Google's list of most searched movies in 2024 is out! Here's what cinephiles Googled this year

Google's annual 'Year in Search' list is out! Among the most searched movies through 2024 is the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree 2. The film raked in ₹597.99 crore at the domestic box office and ₹857.15 crore globally. 

Following next is Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer fantasy actioner. The film raked in ₹646.31 crore in India and ₹1024 crore worldwide. 

Taking the third spot is Vikrant Massey-led 12th Fail. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, ran at the box office for 14 weeks and raked in ₹56.38 crore in India and ₹70.05 crore worldwide.

The list also features the likes of India's official Oscar entry Laapataa Ladies, Telugu superhit film Hanu-Man, and Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time. The most searched movies on Google in India not only include box office successes like Stree 2 and The Greatest of All Time but also critically acclaimed films like Manjummel Boys and Aavesham.

Besides this, Stree 2 and 12th Fail were among the most searched movies and dramas in Pakistan. 

Google most searched movies in 2024: Box office numbers, where to watch

Film name India box office (in ₹ crore) OTT platform
Stree 2 597.99 Amazon Prime Video
Kalki 2898 AD 646.31 Netflix
12th Fail 56.38 Disney+ Hotstar
Laapataa Ladies 20.58 Netflix
Hanu-Man 201.89 Zee5, JioCinema
Maharaja 72.43 Netflix
Manjummel Boys 141.61 Disney+Hotstar
The Greatest of All Time 252.59 Netflix
Salaar 406.45 Netflix, Disney+Hotstar
Aavesham 85.15 Disney+Hotstar

Moreover, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Heeramandi and TVF's Panchayat were among the most searched shows on Google in India this year.

Heeramandi pipped the likes of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 and Bigg Boss 18 as well as Last Of Us, Queen of Tears, Marry My Husband, and 3 Body Problem. While the first season of Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix, all three seasons of Panchayat can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video. 

Not just this, Heeramandi is also among the most searched shows in 2024 on Google globally, topping the likes of Shogun, The Perfect Couple and Nobody Wants This

Published on: Dec 11, 2024, 8:35 AM IST
