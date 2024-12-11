scorecardresearch
Box Office
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office collection day 6: Despite fall in Tuesday numbers, Allu Arjun's film to enter ₹1,000 crore club today

With this, Pushpa 2 is the fastest Indian film to near the ₹1,000 crore club globally.

Pushpa 2 rules the roost! Allu Arjun's film to cross ₹1,000 crore globally Pushpa 2 rules the roost! Allu Arjun's film to cross ₹1,000 crore globally

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is reigning supreme at the box office in style. Despite a slight downturn in its Tuesday collections, the film is all set to enter the ₹1,000 crore club at the worldwide box office today. 

Pushpa 2's daily worldwide box office numbers went below ₹100 crore for the first time on Wednesday. The latest Allu Arjun film minted ₹282.91 crore on its opening day, ₹134.63 crore on its day 2, ₹159.27 crore on its day 3, ₹204.52 crore on its day 4, ₹101.35 crore on its day 5, and ₹80.74 crore on its day 6. 

The film's box office collection reached ₹963.42 crore globally and is all set to breach the ₹1,000 crore milestone today. With this, Pushpa 2 is the fastest Indian film to near the ₹1,000 crore club globally, as per film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. 

At the North American box office, the film has crossed $10 million within 5 days of its release.

Back home, Pushpa 2 has trounced Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan to score the biggest opening week in Hindi. Pushpa 2's Hindi version raked in around ₹370 crore at the India box office within 6 days of its release. 

Pathaan, on the other hand, collected ₹351 crore in its 9-day extended first week, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film is now set to become the first movie to go past ₹400 crore at the Hindi box office in the first week. 

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood mafia struggling to sustain his business amid continuing rivalry with the police. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles. 

Published on: Dec 11, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
