'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office collection day 6: Despite fall in Tuesday numbers, Allu Arjun's film to enter ₹1,000 crore club today

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is reigning supreme at the box office in style. Despite a slight downturn in its Tuesday collections, the film is all set to enter the ₹1,000 crore club at the worldwide box office today.
Pushpa 2's daily worldwide box office numbers went below ₹100 crore for the first time on Wednesday. The latest Allu Arjun film minted ₹282.91 crore on its opening day, ₹134.63 crore on its day 2, ₹159.27 crore on its day 3, ₹204.52 crore on its day 4, ₹101.35 crore on its day 5, and ₹80.74 crore on its day 6.
The film's box office collection reached ₹963.42 crore globally and is all set to breach the ₹1,000 crore milestone today. With this, Pushpa 2 is the fastest Indian film to near the ₹1,000 crore club globally, as per film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.
At the North American box office, the film has crossed $10 million within 5 days of its release.
Back home, Pushpa 2 has trounced Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan to score the biggest opening week in Hindi. Pushpa 2's Hindi version raked in around ₹370 crore at the India box office within 6 days of its release.
Pathaan, on the other hand, collected ₹351 crore in its 9-day extended first week, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film is now set to become the first movie to go past ₹400 crore at the Hindi box office in the first week.
Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood mafia struggling to sustain his business amid continuing rivalry with the police. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles.
