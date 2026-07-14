Govinda returns after 7 years: The comeback film he hopes will inspire a new generation

Veteran actor Govinda has announced his return to theatrical cinema with the upcoming film Roopa, nearly seven years after his last major release. The actor announced at a press conference, where he also introduced newcomer Rani Swarnkar, who will star opposite him. Besides playing the lead, Govinda is producing the film as well.

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A Comeback Built on Destiny and Determination



Speaking about his long interval, Govinda reflected on how people repeatedly wrote him off. “Maybe it was destiny that I was written off so many times. People kept saying, ‘Now he won’t appear in films anymore.’ But I always started again,” he said. He added that he hopes ‘Roopa’ “achieves what I have envisioned—something people may not even imagine—and works its magic.”

Targeting Young Audiences

Govinda noted that Roopa is aimed at inspiring younger viewers. “This film is especially for youngsters. When they watch it in theatres, I hope it inspires them to dream and believe that those dreams can come true. Beyond that, I won’t speak about spirituality,” he said at the event.

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Numerology and the Number 14

The actor, known for his faith in astrology and numerology, discussed the significance of the number 14 in his life. “Number 14 has always been my lucky number. I believe in numerology, and even my name is based on it. I started believing in it when I was just 14 years old,” Govinda said, recounting milestones tied to the number, including signing 14 films in a week, and that led to 14 years of superstardom and serving in the 14th Lok Sabha.

"I went through a 14-year struggle before returning to films," he added.

Looking Ahead

Govinda, who rose to fame in the 1990s for his comic timing and dance and memorable performances in comedy, romance and family dramas. He was last seen on the big screen in 2019’s Rangeela Raja. With Roopa, he is banking on a successful comeback for both himself and the film’s fresh lead, Rani Swarnkar.